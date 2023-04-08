Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With Erik ten Hag’s options at right-back far from impressive this term in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, it appears the Manchester United boss has been handed a boost in the club’s pursuit of a young star from the Bundesliga.

According to German outlet Bild, the Red Devils have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who was once a Manchester City academy player. Like Jadon Sancho, he left for the Bundesliga in search of more first-team opportunities and that’s evidently paid off.

Frimpong has scored eight times and supplied five assists from right-back in 36 appearances this term for Leverkusen. He initially left City for Celtic before making the move to Germany in 2021. Reports indicate he’s keen on moving back to Manchester after his stint with the Cityzens, giving Manchester United hope in signing the $38.4 million-rated youngster.

However, there’s no shortage of potential suitors. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also eyeing Frimpong and Leverkusen appears to be prepared to let him leave this summer.

It’s difficult to find wing-backs who can both produce goals and set them up, which is exactly why Frimpong is such a hot commodity.

He is Dutch though, which instantly gives the Red Devils a leg up because of ten Hag. Despite Frimpong having a contract at BayArena until 2025, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes basically hinted at the player being ready for a step up in his football career. Via The Mirror UK:

“First of all, he still has a contract with us until 2025, that’s a good situation. For Jeremie, what applies to all our youngsters, the following applies to the players: they have not yet fully developed their potential,” Rolfes said after Leverkusen’s recent win over Schalke.

“We are then required to develop them. And Jeremie is a good example of that: He was already that fast, but he has improved enormously over the last two and a half years with the ball, how he deploys his team-mates and how he prepares goals.”

Manchester United will be looking to beat out other European giants for Frimpong’s signature in the coming months. And by the sounds of it, they have a good chance of doing so.