Manchester United star Marcus Rashford found himself in a harrowing car accident following the recent game against Burnley. Rashford, driving his £700,000 Rolls-Royce, had left United's Carrington base when the collision occurred. He and his teammates had returned to Carrington after a victorious match at Turf Moor, securing a 1-0 win against Burnley, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' goal.

Footage of the aftermath showed Rashford's significantly damaged vehicle by the roadside, with a nearby traffic island pole toppled over. Fortunately, the Manchester United forward emerged unscathed, and he reassured his well-wishers on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the messages of concern.

A Manchester United spokesperson confirmed that Rashford suffered no injuries in the accident. The incident resulted from an accidental collision between Rashford's car and another driven by a member of the public. The police were called to the scene, but no arrests or ambulances were required. Routine breathalyzer tests were conducted on both Rashford and the other driver.

Although shaken by the incident, Rashford's injuries are not serious. His captain, Bruno Fernandes, also arrived at the scene and offered assistance. Despite the off-field scare, Rashford focuses on delivering performances that can change the course of Manchester United's season, highlighting the importance of consistency for the team. He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

In a strange twist of fate, Rashford owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including the Rolls-Royce involved in the accident, a Black Badge Cullinan, a Cullinan Blue Shadow, a McLaren 765 Long Tail, and a Lamborghini Urus Performante.