Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared a positive update on the future of Marcus Rashford at the club. The Dutch manager is optimistic that the 25-year-old will stay at Old Trafford beyond this season and will be the focal point of his project at the club.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference of Bournemouth, the former Ajax manager said, “Marcus [Rashford] wants to stay, and we want him to stay here at Man United… so I think we will find each other. Let the talks continue; I don’t speak about the process”.

Rashford has single-handedly carried Manchester United throughout the season. The Manchester-born forward scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists this season, his best output in a single campaign. It has been an incredible turn of events for the young forward, who was short of confidence at last season’s end and is reportedly in talks with a move to Paris Saint Germain.

However, he has lacked support from the other attackers, as only Bruno Fernandes has chipped in with double-figure goals this season. If United wants to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title next season, they must get a top-tier striker to support Rashford in the attacking areas.

With his notable performances this season, the 25-year-old will be in contention for Matts Busby Player of the Year award alongside Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes, respectively. As he is struggling with injury problems, he is a doubt for a trip away to Bournemouth. However, he will return for the remaining Premier League games and the FA Cup final against Manchester City.