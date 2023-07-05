Manchester United fans can rejoice as the club officially unveiled Mason Mount as their latest signing. The young midfielder being entrusted with the iconic No.7 shirt at Old Trafford, reported by goal.com.

The Red Devils completed the £60 million ($76m) transfer from Chelsea, securing the services of one of the most promising talents in English football. Manchester United had contemplated handing the coveted No.7 shirt to Alejandro Garnacho, but it is Mount who has been chosen to carry on the legacy of legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Bryan Robson.

The No.7 shirt holds immense significance at Manchester United, and its vacancy since Ronaldo's departure to Al-Nassr in January had left fans eagerly anticipating the next player to don the number. Mount, with his blend of skill, versatility, and goal-scoring ability, has been deemed worthy of the honor. However, he will have the weight of expectations on his shoulders, as recent occupants of the shirt, including Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, and Alexis Sanchez, have struggled to make a lasting impact.

While Mount previously wore the No.19 jersey at Stamford Bridge, he has experience wearing the No.7 during his career. He has sported the number for the England national team and during his time with Chelsea's Under-23 side in the 2016-17 season. Now, he will proudly wear the No.7 shirt for Manchester United and aim to make a mark on the Premier League stage.

Mount will join his new teammates in preparation for the upcoming season, eagerly anticipating his Premier League debut for Manchester United when they face Wolves on the opening weekend. Supporters will be hoping that he can emulate the success of previous No.7 shirt wearers and contribute to the team's pursuit of glory.

The decision to award Mason Mount the No.7 shirt reflects the club's belief in his talent and potential. As the 24-year-old midfielder embarks on this new chapter in his career, all eyes will be on him to see if he can fulfill the expectations associated with one of the most famous shirts in world football.