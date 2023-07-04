Mason Mount joined Chelsea when he was six years old. Now, at 24, the Portsmouth native believes it is time to move on, and the midfielder is headed north to the red side of Manchester. Before the official Mason Mount transfer to Manchester United, the longtime Blues player said goodbye to Chelsea and its fans.

Ahead of his £60 million move to Manchester United, Mason Mount felt he needed to speak directly to Chelsea and its fans to thank them for their years together.

“I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea. I feel you deserve more than just a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years,” Mount said in the video. “I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career.”

The somber video continued with Mount thanking all the academy and senior side staff, coaches, and players. And he ended with a heartfelt thanks to his family and his fans.

Mount’s move to Manchester United is part of a massive overhaul at Chelsea that is coinciding with new manager Mauricio Pochettino coming in.

In addition to the Mason Mount transfer, the club has also parted ways with Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Jorginho.

On the Man U side, Mount is the team’s first major incoming transfer of the Summer window. He won’t be the last, though. The Red Devils are looking to bring in at least a new goalkeeper and striker this offseason, with Inter Milan GK Andre Onana, Atalanta ST Rasmus Hojlund, and Eintracht Frankfurt ST Randal Kolo Muani rumored to be at the top of their list.