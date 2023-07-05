The Saudi Pro League has indeed taken everybody by surprise. Ever since the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr, the Middle East league has signed the most prominent footballing names worldwide. The most notable names after Ronaldo include Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. Now, they want to add Mohamed Salah to their long list of heavyweight captures.

According to the reports from Sportskeeda, Al-Nassr are determined to sign six more players, including the Egyptian master. Salah has been the heartbeat of Liverpool's attack since joining the club in 2017. The former Chelsea man has won every domestic trophy at Anfield. He has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's men.

“I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn't come now, he will in the future,” said the Saudi official Hafez Al-Medlej.

On the other hand, journalist Rudy Galletti said Salah is poised to join Al-Nassr or Al-Hilal this summer. “For sure, he's attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress, and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation,” he said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The impact of Mohamed Salah in Saudia Arabia

Saudia Pro League has attracted a lot of attention since the joining of Ronaldo in January. However, they are also known for their culture, traditions, and principles. Because Salah holds the same cultural values as the people in Saudi Arabia, he will be a huge fan favourite at Al-Nassr and in the Middle East.