Manchester United‘s Mason Mount has faced criticism from former Red Devils player Louis Saha for his lack of creativity and slow start at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. Since his £60 million move from Chelsea, Mount has struggled to make a significant impact, managing only one assist in six appearances across all competitions.

Saha expressed disappointment in Mount's performance, pointing out his absence of positive runs and timing during matches. The former United striker emphasized the importance of Mount finding his creative flair, especially in the attacking third. Saha acknowledged Mount's potential but questioned the hefty transfer fee paid for his services, stating that Mount needs to improve to justify the investment.

Saha also suggested that Manchester United should consider signing Brighton's Karou Mitoma, a player who has showcased outstanding form this season. Mitoma's impressive performance, characterized by his energy and instinctive style of play, has caught Saha's attention. He praised Mitoma's attitude and natural talent, suggesting that his qualities would make him a valuable asset for any club.

With Mason Mount left out of the England squad for the upcoming friendly against Australia and the 2024 European Championship qualifier against Italy, the midfielder faces a pivotal moment. The absence from international duty serves as a wake-up call, prompting Mount to demonstrate more determination and intent when Manchester United resume action after the international break against Sheffield United on October 22. The midfielder must rediscover his creativity and make a significant impact to silence critics and justify his place in the team.