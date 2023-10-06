Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stepped into the ongoing debate surrounding the club's owners, the Glazer family, reported by GOAL. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ibrahimovic defended the Glazers against criticism from fans, especially in light of the significant investment made during the summer transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 42, expressed his viewpoint, stating, “I think now in Man Utd, there are some kind of demonstrations about the owners to sell it and that, but just a reminder, the owners are investing. It is not like they are not investing because they brought in many players for a high amount of money.”

This defense comes after Manchester United spent over £150 million on key signings like Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Mason Mount. Despite fans' concerns and ongoing talks of a possible takeover, Ibrahimovic emphasized the financial efforts being made by the Glazers to strengthen the squad.

The Glazer family had been in talks earlier in the year regarding a potential sale, with notable figures like Qatari Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe showing interest. However, negotiations have hit a snag, leaving uncertainty looming over the future ownership of the club.

What's next for Manchester United?

As the ownership discussions continue, Manchester United is set to face Brentford in their upcoming fixture. The team's performance on the field remains crucial, as fans hope the players can translate the investments into on-pitch success. With Ibrahimovic's defense echoing the sentiments of the Glazers' investments, the situation remains fluid, and fans eagerly await further developments both on and off the field.