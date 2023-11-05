Toto Wolff, head of Formula 1, explores the possibility to join Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to purchase a shareholding in Manchester United.

Toto Wolff, the head of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, has engaged in discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding the potential purchase of a shareholding in Manchester United. Ratcliffe, the founder of Ineos Group and owner of a third of Mercedes F1, has expressed his interest in acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Wolff, who shares equal ownership of Mercedes F1 with the Ineos Group, revealed that he and Ratcliffe have discussed the possibilities but emphasized that any investment in Manchester United remains a distant prospect. While Ratcliffe aims to secure control of the football operations at the club, this potential deal is yet to be finalized.

Toto Wolff, known for his success in both technology and motorsport, expressed his respect for Ratcliffe's values and their strong mutual trust. Although any involvement with Manchester United is currently distant, Wolff's interest in the competitiveness of the Premier League, combined with his personal relationship with Ratcliffe and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius, suggests that he may consider joining the bid.

The prospect of Wolff, Ratcliffe, and others coming together as potential stakeholders in Manchester United adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing developments surrounding the club's ownership. With the negotiations still ongoing, the future of Manchester United could see a significant transformation as new investors look to play a role in shaping the club's trajectory. This potential partnership holds the promise of injecting fresh perspectives and resources into one of the world's most iconic football clubs, sparking excitement among fans and stakeholders alike.