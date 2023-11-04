Manchester United targets a January signing to boost striking options and support young star Rasmus Hojlund's development.

Manchester United is looking to add an experienced support striker to their squad in January, with concerns rising over the development of their £72 million summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker, aged 20, has struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League since his move from Atalanta, but he has managed to score three times in European competitions. His introduction to Old Trafford was hindered by a lingering back injury, which has affected his performance.

To aid Hojlund's development, there's a growing sense at Manchester United that he would benefit from partnering with a more experienced center-forward who can share the goalscoring responsibilities. As it stands, Anthony Martial is the only other recognized center-forward in the squad, but the Frenchman's future at the club remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Out of the 11 Premier League goals United has scored this season, only one has come from a recognized forward, Marcus Rashford. According to the reports from Daily Mail, the club's recruitment staff is actively monitoring experienced striking talents across Europe to make a significant January signing to boost their firepower and alleviate the pressure on Hojlund.

Among the names on their radar is Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is expected to make a move in the near future. Porto's Mehdi Taremi, 31, is another option, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could pique United's interest. Additionally, Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with the club.

Manchester United is committed to strengthening the squad in January following a disappointing start to the season. Although manager Erik ten Hag is under no immediate threat of being sacked, the team's performance will be closely scrutinized. For now, the club is determined to bolster their attacking options and provide Hojlund with the support and experience needed to thrive in the Premier League.