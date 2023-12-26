Manchester United's Raphael Varane is considering a shock return to his former club Lens amid dissatisfaction with his playing time

Manchester United‘s star defender, Raphael Varane, is considering a shock return to his former club Lens amid dissatisfaction with his playing time under manager Erik ten Hag, reported by GOAL. The 2018 World Cup winner has experienced a decline in appearances, with Ten Hag often favoring Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in the central defense.

Despite being included in the lineup against Liverpool, Varane missed the subsequent match against West Ham due to illness, prompting speculation about his future at Old Trafford. Lens manager Franck Haise expressed the club's openness to Varane's return, acknowledging the complexity introduced by contractual aspects.

Haise stated, “If Varane wants to return, we will welcome him with open arms. However, with the contract, it’s another thing.” The Lens manager emphasized that while the desire for Varane's return is there, navigating the contractual intricacies poses a challenge.

Recent reports from French outlet L’Equipe suggest that Varane is open to departing Manchester United, with Lens emerging as a potential destination after Real Madrid withdrew from the pursuit. Interestingly, Varane had previously mentioned Lens, along with United and Real Madrid, as the clubs where he envisions concluding his career.

In a statement from March, Varane outlined his retirement plans, saying, “I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens.” While a return to Madrid seems complicated, Varane's openness to a Lens reunion adds a new dimension to his potential career trajectory.

Raphael Varane, who made 24 appearances for Lens in the 2010-11 season, may see a resurgence in his career if he chooses to rejoin the club where Zinedine Zidane first recommended him. As he recovers from illness, Varane could feature in the starting XI against Aston Villa, forming a defensive partnership with Jonny Evans to thwart the attacking threats of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby. The coming matches may provide clarity on Varane's future as Lens awaits a potential homecoming.