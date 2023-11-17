Raphael Varane's absence from the starting lineup at Manchester United is not a result of off-field issues but tactical decisions

Raphael Varane‘s absence from the starting lineup at Manchester United is not a result of off-field issues but stems from footballing and tactical decisions, according to GOAL. The French defender, a four-time Champions League winner and a key member of the 2018 World Cup-winning team, has experienced a notable decline in form, leading to his limited game time.

Varane's last Premier League start dates back to the 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on September 30. Despite returning from injury in October, he has only accumulated 11 minutes of league football since then. Manager Erik ten Hag has opted for alternatives like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans in recent matches, leaving Varane on the fringes.

According to insights from The Athletic, Ten Hag's tactical preference for left-footed players in the left centre-back position has contributed to Varane's reduced role. The manager believes that left-footed players offer better passing angles and improved tackle efficiency in that position. Evans and Lindelof, with their left-footed prowess, have been favored over Varane, who relies more on his right foot.

Another aspect influencing Varane's limited playing time is his conservative passing style. Ten Hag is reportedly striving to make Manchester United a more progressive side, favoring players who can contribute to the team's attacking dynamics. Varane's reluctance to make long passes, in contrast to Maguire, aligns with this tactical shift, making him face competition for the starting position.

As Raphael Varane enjoys the international break, having retired from the France national team, the upcoming league game against Everton on November 26 could be an opportunity for him to reclaim a spot in the starting lineup. The intricate tactical choices of Ten Hag will continue to shape Manchester United's defensive setup in the upcoming fixtures.