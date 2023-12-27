Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the "happiest man alive" after netting his first Premier League goal vs Aston Villa

In a stunning comeback against Aston Villa, Manchester United‘s Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the “happiest man alive” after netting his first Premier League goal, contributing to a crucial 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the first half, United showcased incredible character with Alejandro Garnacho's brace and Hojlund's milestone goal securing the dramatic turnaround.

Expressing his elation after the match, Hojlund shared, “I'm the happiest man alive right now, you can see from the celebrations.” The Danish midfielder emphasized the team's unwavering belief and character, underscoring their resilience in the face of adversity. Hojlund, who had endured a goal drought, expressed hope that this breakthrough would be a stepping stone for more contributions in the future.

Teammate Alejandro Garnacho, who also played a pivotal role in the comeback, defended Rasmus Hojlund against recent criticism of United's attacking prowess. Garnacho asserted, “Too many people talk about the strikers at Manchester United: ‘we don’t score goals.' But today you see Rasmus with the assist and goals. We are very happy. One of the best days of my life.” The Argentine forward, who received the player of the match award from Hojlund, expressed his love for the Danish midfielder, highlighting the team's unity.

The victory against Aston Villa marks a significant turnaround for Manchester United, breaking a streak of four winless appearances across competitions. The three points propel them to sixth position in the league standings. As they look forward to their next league clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the Red Devils aim to build on the momentum gained from this crucial Boxing Day triumph.