The first matchday for Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League did not end well. They got to a hot start but it crumbled all the way until the end. The Red Devils still put up a great effort with goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Holjund but couldn't close out Harry Kane's Bayern Munich. A person most fans pin the blame on is Andre Onana who immediately took responsibility for his shaky goalkeeping, via Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s my responsibility, because of me we didn’t win — and I have to learn from it,” Andre Onana said after losing with a four to three scoreline to Bayern Munich. The Manchester United keeper assessed his performances with the squad after their UEFA Champions League loss, “I have a lot to prove because, to be honest, my start in Man United is not so good. It was me who let the team down.”

Onana ended the first matchday with a four out of ten rating from GOAL.com. This was largely because the goal seemed open most of the the time when Harry Kane's squad started attacking. The Manchester United player allowed Leroy Sane to score off of a soft volley in the 28th minute of the game. Serge Gnabry immediately followed it up four minutes later. Kane and Mathys Tel closed out the game with goals that the Premier League team couldn't recover from.

Rasmus Holjudn did put up a fight but it was too late as he notched the team's third goal in the 95th minute of the match. There are still a lot of games to be played. Erik Ten Hag's squad hopes to turn things around against Copenhagen.