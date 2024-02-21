Tough news for the Red Devils.

Manchester United just notched their fourth straight Premier League victory over the weekend, but it appears they've lost left-back Luke Shaw for the rest of the season as a result.

The Englishman limped off with an injury on Sunday at halftime and according to the Daily Mail, he reaggravated a previous leg injury and is unlikely to feature in the remaining 13 games of the campaign, which leaves the Red Devils in a tough position given their options at the position.

Victor Lindelof came on to replace Shaw against Luton but he's not a natural player at left-back while Tyrell Malacia has barely played this term due to knee surgery recovery. Plus, Sergio Reguillon's loan spell was cut short when Shaw did come back last month.

Overall, the England international has only played 15 times in 2023-24 due to health issues. He's a key player for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and his absence has definitely been felt. Shaw was sidelined for the first three months of the season. The Red Devils are in fine form at the moment but their chase of a top-four spot won't be easy with a makeshift left-back for the remainder of the year.

The club is five points behind fourth-place Aston Villa, having beat the Lions earlier this month. United is in action again this weekend versus Fulham at Old Trafford, a game they should comfortably win. For Shaw, his availability for Euro 2024 could also be in doubt given the lack of minutes leading up to this summer's tournament in Germany.