Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan dropped in full on Wednesday, with the Manchester United outcast putting the club on blast for a variety of reasons, from their treatment of him to a lack of development internally. While the Red Devils are expected to take legal action against the 37-year-old, there only seems to be one way this ends: With Ronaldo leaving in January.

That could happen if United axes his contract, which is exactly what club legend Gary Neville thinks Manchester must do.

Via BBC:

“He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I’m wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you’re an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days.”

Of course, Neville was criticized in the interview by Ronaldo because the former defender has slammed his behavior this season. Nevertheless, Neville sided with Cristiano when it came to some of his comments about United.

The cold hard truth is if Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to Manchester United and fight for this spot in the squad, there is no chance he’d sit down for this interview. The Portuguese international is evidently content with moving on and both parties are to blame for the relationship deteriorating.

The best thing that can happen now for Ronaldo is going into the World Cup, banging in goals, and making the Red Devils regret their decision to treat him with disrespect.