Manchester United more than willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time with Manchester United appears to be coming to a swift end. United have increased their efforts to get rid of Ronaldo after he refused to come on as a substitute in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. And it looks like the club will do whatever it takes to get rid of Ronaldo.

United initially didn’t seem interested in letting Ronaldo leave for free, but that may be their only choice now. The club has been open to letting Ronaldo leave on a free transfer since this past summer, but they haven’t received any sort of interest that has allowed a move to be made. That has left the Premier League giant in a bit of a bind when it comes to dealing with the star Portuguese striker.

“Sources have told ESPN that the United hierarchy, led by American owners the Glazer family, have been willing to offload Ronaldo since he made it clear in the summer that he wanted to leave the club. Sources have said that United, who signed Ronaldo in a €15 million deal from Juventus in August 2021, have not sought a fee for the player in the hope that another club would be prepared to take on his £500,000-a-week contract. But aside from interest from Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal, United have had no enquiries about Ronaldo.” – Mark Ogden, ESPN

This is a pretty eye-opening revelation on Ronaldo’s status with Manchester United. Not only is the club willing to get rid of the star striker, but they have received virtually no interest from other clubs, even with him being available on a free transfer.

United is hoping Ronaldo will have a strong outing at the World Cup to draw more interest, but until then, it looks like they may be stuck with one of the best soccer players in the world, a result that not many people would have predicted ahead of the season.