Cristiano Ronaldo’s gutless antics vs. Tottenham draw stern reaction from Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United took home three crucial points against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in a mid-week Premier League clash, but the win was marred by the antics of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international was once again an unused substitute during the win against Spurs, and it appears that even if Erik Ten Hag wanted to call upon Ronaldo, he wouldn’t have been able to. Ronaldo was spotted leaving the bench late into the second half and heading into the locker room early. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag addressed the situation after the game, via Fabrizio Romano, indicating that he would be dealing with the incident on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. pic.twitter.com/Ll4raQovL8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

“I will deal with this tomorrow, not today,” said Ten Hag after the match. “We are now celebrating this victory.”

That’s certainly a good approach to have from the Manchester United manager. Rather than address the Ronaldo situation immediately and take away from a critical win for the team, Ten Hag will instead hash things out with the disgruntled striker on Thursday.

Ten Hag is ensuring that Ronaldo’s desire to be the center of attention is not going to take away from Manchester United’s brilliant performance against Tottenham, in which they outplayed the North London club in all facets of the game.

This season for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a back seat in shocking fashion. In the Premier League, Ronaldo has made just eight total appearances throughout Man United’s first 10 games, but only two have been starts. Out of a total possible 900 minutes, Ronaldo has logged just 345 minutes on the pitch. He has one goal and no assists to his name.

This all comes on the heels of Ronaldo’s desperate attempts to force a move away from the club during the transfer window, albeit unsuccessfully. With one foot out the door already, Ronaldo’s latest antics won’t sit well with the Manchester United brass and could result in an even longer stint riding the bench for the 37-year-old from Ten Hag