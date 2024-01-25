Discover the seismic changes looming at Manchester United as reports hint at a summer clearout under Ineos' new ownership.

The impending takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos team and structural changes in football operations signal a strategic overhaul for Manchester United. Reports from i suggest that United are gearing up for a massive summer clearout, with Mason Greenwood topping the list of players set to be offloaded.

Greenwood, 22, currently on loan at Getafe, is reportedly close to a “dream move” to Barcelona as Ineos prepares to reshape the team. Alongside Greenwood, academy graduate Scott McTominay and loaned-out talents Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez could face uncertain futures, subject to potential offers and contract extensions.

Ineos' critical view of Manchester United's transfer policy may also impact established names like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Antony, and Jadon Sancho, with the latter viewed as part of the club's financial restructuring. Notably, Casemiro is reportedly seen as emblematic of “everything wrong” with United's transfer approach, focusing on expensive players past their prime.

Current director of football John Murtough has reportedly explored opportunities in Saudi Arabia, offering several players during a recent visit. Meanwhile, despite a striking crisis following Anthony Martial's injury, the club has rejected the chance to sign Karim Benzema due to wage demands and Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints.

As Manchester United navigates these off-field challenges, fans will eagerly await the outcome of Ineos' takeover and the subsequent reshaping of the squad. In the short term, with Rasmus Hojlund as the sole recognized senior striker, the team faces Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, highlighting the pressing need for strategic decisions in the transfer market.