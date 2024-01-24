Discover Al Nassr's bold moves as they eye the duo of Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

In a surprising turn of events, Al Nassr is reportedly considering audacious bids for Manchester United's Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, taking advantage of the Red Devils' plans to offload high-earning stars. With United's football director John Murtough exploring potential deals in Riyadh, the Saudi club is poised to make a significant offer for Casemiro, inspired by encouragement from former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro, United's top earner at £375,000-a-week, could be on his way out as the Brazilian midfielder turns 32 next month and has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury since November. Al Nassr, buoyed by Ronaldo's influence, is ready to make a substantial offer, aiming to secure the services of the experienced midfielder.

The Saudi club is also eyeing a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Despite United triggering the 12-month extension in his contract, talks for a new long-term deal have not yielded positive results. Al Nassr's interest in Wan-Bissaka intensifies after a failed £20 million bid for Tottenham's Emerson Royal.

While Crystal Palace and West Ham have expressed interest in Wan-Bissaka, Al Nassr's financial prowess may outstrip their capacity to make a competitive offer. The club's ambitious approach extends beyond Wan-Bissaka, with links to United's Jadon Sancho, who turned down Al-Ettifaq earlier this season, choosing to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Saudi Pro League side aims to capitalize on United's desire to streamline their wage bill, with players like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial set to leave as free agents. The outcome of these potential transfers could reshape the landscape for both Al Nassr and Manchester United in the coming months.