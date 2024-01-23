Explore the shift in Manchester United's squad as they seek to recoup £100m through the sales of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

In a strategic bid to reshape their squad and recoup a significant £100 million, Manchester United is reportedly looking to offload their underperforming forwards, Jadon Sancho and Antony. The Red Devils, seeking a £50 million fee for each player, have initiated talks with Saudi Pro League clubs, marking a pivotal moment in the club's revamped transfer policy under incoming owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Despite a hefty £158.5 million investment in Sancho and Antony, the attacking duo has struggled to make a lasting impact at Old Trafford, collectively contributing to 20 goals and nine assists in 148 appearances. Sancho's recent loan return to Borussia Dortmund and Antony's notable lack of goal contributions this season have prompted the club to seek new destinations for these promising yet underwhelming talents actively.

As reported by The Evening Standard, potential suitors in the Saudi Pro League, including Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, have emerged as destinations for the duo. Manchester United is keen to secure a deal with a £50 million valuation for each player, showcasing the club's commitment to financial prudence and strategic rebuilding.

However, the shakeup continues for Manchester United. Midfielder Casemiro, recovering from an ankle injury, has reportedly piqued the interest of Saudi clubs. The Brazilian's £350,000-a-week wages have become a concern for the Red Devils, and incoming owner Ratcliffe is rumored to be willing to provide a pay-off for a free departure, further streamlining the club's wage bill.

In addition to Sancho, Antony, and Casemiro, the article highlights the potential departure of defender Raphael Varane to a Saudi club. Despite the promising talent, Manchester United is unlikely to secure a transfer fee for Varane, given their decision not to exercise a one-year contract extension, allowing his deal to expire at the end of the season.

As the club navigates a significant transition in ownership and personnel, the Middle East emerges as a potential haven for high-profile Manchester United players seeking a fresh start. In contrast, the club strategically plans for the future.