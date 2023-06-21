Sheikh Jassim's bid to acquire Manchester United ownership has received a significant boost, as the Glazers family has finally reached a consensus regarding the club's sale.

Previously, there were concerns about disagreements among the family members, particularly between Avram and Joel Glazer, who were believed to be at odds with their siblings due to their closer ties to the club. However, it is now believed that there is unity regarding the sale, per Mirror UK.

Sheikh Jassim, a Qatari businessman, is bidding for the club alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's wealthiest individual, who was previously considered the frontrunner with his strategy of purchasing United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer would grant him a controlling interest in the club while allowing current owners Joel and Avram Glazer to retain a temporary 20% stake in United.

Both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently submitted new bids, with Sheikh Jassim proposing a complete buyout of Manchester United. His improved fifth bid was tabled earlier this month. If the Qatari businessman is successful, the Glazers would immediately exit Manchester United.

Initially, at least two of the six Glazers siblings, Joel and Avram, favored an option that involved an outside investor purchasing a stake in the club to support major capital projects such as the redevelopment of Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training ground. However, it now seems likely that a change of ownership will occur. Logistically, this appears to favor the Qatari bid, as their intention from the outset was a full sale of Manchester United this summer, without any intermediary or split control during an interim period.

While it is not a decisive development, it should expedite a process that has already spanned over seven months and more than 200 days. Such uncertainty had led to the detriment of the organization, stalling its activity in the transfer market.