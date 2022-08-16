Manchester United’s shocking new stance on Cristiano Ronaldo amid exit rumors

Manchester United are in absolute shambles after two straight defeats to begin their Premier League campaign. It also doesn’t help that Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave in search of Champions League football. The striker was visibly frustrated after Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brentford, storming off the field and not even shaking Erik ten Hag’s hand.

While reports on Monday indicated that the Red Devils are confident Ronaldo will stay put despite his attitude concerns, the tables have reportedly turned. Per The Telegraph, Manchester United is willing to let Ronaldo depart Old Trafford if he can find a new club to sign him.

The problem is that Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich have already turned down the chance to bring in Cristiano due to his hefty wages and fit within their respective sides. Sporting Lisbon, where it all started for the 37-year-old, is another option, but he’d surely need to take a massive pay cut. Atletico Madrid is also keen. However, their fans are pleading to not sign Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid for many years.

It was always going to get worst before it gets better at Manchester United under ten Hag and that’s clearly the case right now. Ronaldo has yet to score this term and is evidently unhappy at the club. With only a couple of weeks left in the transfer window, time is winding down for him to secure a move elsewhere. Yes, his departure would leave the Red Devils short of striker options, but his attitude problems are also not helping the team’s case, either.