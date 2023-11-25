Injuries pile up for Manchester United as Mason Mount joins the list of sidelined players, facing weeks on the sidelines with a calf problem.

Injuries have become an unwelcome storyline for Manchester United, and the latest setback involves Mason Mount, compounding the club's ongoing fitness woes. Mount's calf problem adds to the growing list of sidelined players for Erik ten Hag's squad ahead of their upcoming clash against Everton, intensifying the challenge of fielding a competitive lineup.

The casualty list includes key figures like Casemiro, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, and Jonny Evans, with Mount's fresh calf injury amplifying the team's predicament. According to the Standard, the 24-year-old midfielder might be out of action for up to a month, posing a significant absence in Manchester United's midfield.

Mount's absence extends beyond the Everton game, affecting crucial encounters, notably the high-stakes Champions League fixture against Galatasaray and a highly anticipated reunion clash with his former club, Chelsea. This injury setback for Manchester United casts a shadow over his involvement in a demanding series of matches leading up to the festive period, including encounters against Bournemouth, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and West Ham.

The December 6 fixture against Chelsea at Old Trafford was poised to mark Mount's first game against the club where he began his football journey before making a £55 million move to Manchester United last summer. However, fate has intervened, denying the midfielder the chance for this emotional encounter.

Since he arrived at Manchester United, Mount has managed only 12 appearances, with injuries disrupting his rhythm, including a previous setback suffered at the end of August. His absence from the pitch impacts the team's performance and hampers his integration into the squad.

As Manchester United navigates this injury crisis, the absence of influential figures like Mount and Marcus Rashford, suspended for the Galatasaray clash, presents a significant test for ten Hag's management skills and the squad's depth.

The club faces a defining period as they aim to overcome these obstacles, striving to maintain momentum across various competitions amidst the ongoing challenges of injuries plaguing their key personnel.