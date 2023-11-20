Manchester United is grappling with a goalkeeping crisis as Andre Onana has returned to the club after suffering an injury

Manchester United is grappling with a goalkeeping crisis as Andre Onana, their first-choice custodian, has returned to the club after suffering an injury while representing Cameroon in international duty, reported by GOAL. The setback occurred during Cameroon's 3-0 victory over Mauritius, where Onana had to be substituted with less than 10 minutes remaining due to discomfort.

Reports from The Athletic confirm that the injury is to Onana's pubis, a bone in the pelvis, as stated by the Cameroonian federation. Unfortunately, this ailment will force the talented goalkeeper to miss the upcoming qualifier against Libya on Tuesday, dealing a significant blow to United's already injury-ridden squad.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is facing mounting challenges with a growing list of injured players. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Casemiro are all sidelined, further intensifying the team's struggle.

The injury to Onana compounds the woes for United, coming on the same day Marcus Rashford was stretchered off during England's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Malta. The combination of defensive and offensive injuries poses a significant challenge for Ten Hag as he prepares for future fixtures.

The timeline for Andre Onana's return to full fitness remains uncertain, raising concerns about his availability for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday. If the 27-year-old goalkeeper fails to regain fitness in time, Altay Bayındır may make his debut for the club, stepping into a crucial role during this challenging period. The Red Devils await updates on Onana's recovery, hoping for a swift return to bolster their squad for the demanding fixtures ahead.