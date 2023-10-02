Manchester United‘s defensive struggles have taken a dire turn with the news that Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is set for a second surgery on his foot, potentially sidelining him until next year, reported by GOAL. Martinez aggravated a foot injury during United's clash with Arsenal earlier this month and will undergo another operation to address the persistent issue.

The 24-year-old initially suffered a broken metatarsal in his right foot during a Europa League match against Sevilla last season, forcing him to miss nearly two months of action. Despite returning for pre-season, Martinez experienced recurring pain in the same area during the recent encounter with Arsenal. Although he briefly resumed playing against Brighton in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the discomfort persisted, leading the club's medical team to recommend a second surgery for a complete recovery.

Manager Erik ten Hag finds himself in a defensive crisis, with several key players, including full-backs Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sergio Reguilon, sidelined due to injuries. This shortage has forced ten Hag to deploy defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a makeshift left-back, while Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof form a makeshift central defensive pairing.

The absence of Lisandro Martinez further compounds Manchester United's defensive woes, raising concerns about the team's stability at the back. As the Red Devils navigate a challenging fixture list, finding adequate defensive solutions will be crucial to maintaining their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions. United fans will anxiously await updates on Martinez's recovery and hope for a swift return to bolster the team's defensive capabilities.