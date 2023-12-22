Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag aims to retain Varane and Casemiro amid transfer window plans, prioritizing squad stability.

Erik ten Hag, eyeing stability at Manchester United, intends to retain Raphaël Varane and Casemiro during the January transfer window, sources reveal to ESPN. Despite speculation around potential departures, the manager seeks to keep both players until the season's end, emphasizing their importance to the team.

Varane's recent return to form after a sidelined spell and Casemiro's recovery from a two-month hamstring injury have solidified their roles at Old Trafford. With no European commitments in the new year, Ten Hag aims to streamline the squad, a move already evidenced by Donny van de Beek's loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and the anticipated departure of Jadon Sancho, who has been excluded from the squad since September.

However, sources highlight that any shift regarding Varane and Casemiro's stance on departure could prompt a reconsideration. Ten Hag would request suitable replacements in such a scenario, aligning with United's need to navigate Financial Fair Play regulations.

Amid these plans, Manchester United's sporting director, John Murtough, addressed fans, signaling a cautious approach in the transfer market. Murtough stressed the importance of compliance with Financial Fair Play and the necessity for fiscal prudence, hinting at a quieter transfer window.

While United remains open to cut-price deals, the possibility of Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen joining and Sancho moving in the opposite direction has surfaced. Malen, seeking more playing time, is valued at around £25 million by Dortmund, potentially paving the way for a swap deal involving Sancho, whose public disagreement with Ten Hag has left his future uncertain.

As discussions and potential deals loom, Manchester United navigates the January window with an eye on squad optimization, seeking a delicate balance between retaining key players and potential strategic reinforcements.