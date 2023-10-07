Manchester United was looking at yet another defeat on Saturday as they trailed 1-0 to Brentford, but super sub Scott McTominay came on and made an immediate difference.

The Scotland international bagged a brace in stoppage time in dramatic fashion, sending Old Trafford into an absolute frenzy. And as you can imagine, Red Devils fans all over the globe were hyped up for their side who finally grabbed a much-needed three points in the Premier League.

Here are some of the best reactions.

No Manchester United fan can scroll past this tweet without dropping a like. We love Scott Mctominay❤️ pic.twitter.com/dm3y2XwmUD — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 7, 2023

WE ARE MANCHESTER UNITED‼️‼️‼️

I LOVE THIS TEAM ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8UzWyYVHw — KD(I) ⚈̥̥̥̥̥́⚈̥̥̥̥̥̀𓃵 (@_kaylaughs) October 7, 2023

This is a Scott McTominay Appreciation Post. pic.twitter.com/ViZzPcqJXx — !0 Hag (@BaldManUtd) October 7, 2023

This supporter claims McTominay just helped ten Hag keep his job:

Scott McTominay saved Ten Hag's job. — Daddy Cool (@Ikanyeng_Born) October 7, 2023

He may be right, to be honest. Manchester United have been in atrocious form, losing five of their last eight games across all competitions. Before the heroic win at the Theatre of Dreams, the Red Devils' last victory in the Premier League came on September 23rd against Burnley.

The biggest problem for this club, especially domestically, is scoring goals. They've netted just nine times in eight outings and conceded 12. Not ideal by any means. There is serious heat on ten Hag at the moment but it appears the United board believes he's the right man for the job. At least for now.

Although McTominay saved United here, there's still a ton of work to do. The Red Devils are ninth in the table and look to be in serious trouble in the UCL with back-to-back losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, respectively.

For now, Manchester United fans will celebrate. But, their squad needs to find some consistency in a hurry.