Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's manager, faces the club's challenging times with renewed determination and an unwavering commitment to turning their fortunes around. United's recent struggles have seen them lose six of their first ten games this season, leaving them at the bottom of Champions League Group A, with defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Old Trafford, once considered a fortress, has witnessed unexpected losses to Galatasaray, Crystal Palace, and Brighton, surpassing the number of home defeats from the previous season. The looming possibility of a third consecutive home defeat for Manchester United United, which hasn't happened since 1962, adds to the mounting pressure.

However, Erik ten Hag remains resolute in his approach. He emphasizes the importance of patience, a cool head, and unity within the team. The Dutch manager acknowledges that setbacks and challenges were expected during this transitional phase but underscores the significance of focusing on football above all else.

Ten Hag acknowledges the scrutiny and pressure on Manchester United can be overwhelming, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to the club's ethos and style of play. He is determined to instill the right mentality in the players and harness their mental strength.

Despite the club's ongoing transition, the Dutchman stresses that the team's approach to every game remains the same: they must aim to win. He acknowledges the challenging position United currently finds themselves in but refuses to back down from the challenge.

The Manchester United manager is aware that success requires fighting through adversity, and he believes in the collective effort of the team, coaching staff, and management to navigate these challenging times. He rejects the notion that the United manager's role is impossible, emphasizing the importance of unity, attention to detail, and seizing crucial moments.

Manchester United's recent struggles have not deterred Erik ten Hag, who remains determined to lead the team back to glory. With significant investment in the transfer market and unwavering support from the fans, he is poised to take on the challenges ahead with renewed energy and conviction.