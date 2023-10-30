Despite mounting criticism from fans after Manchester United‘s seventh defeat in 14 games across all competitions, manager Erik ten Hag has received unwavering support from the club's board, reported by GOAL. The recent comprehensive defeat in the Manchester derby raised questions about Ten Hag's tactics and team selection, particularly regarding the absence of key players like Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon in the starting lineup.

While fan pressure has intensified, United's chief executive, Richard Arnold, remains optimistic about the team's progress. Arnold expressed his confidence in the direction the club is heading, emphasizing the belief that “good progress” is being made behind the scenes. This positive stance from the board has ensured that Ten Hag retains the “full backing” of the Old Trafford hierarchy, with no immediate threat to his position.

The criticism reached a crescendo during the Manchester derby, with fans openly expressing their dissatisfaction, notably when Rasmus Hojlund was substituted. Despite the setback, Ten Hag and his team are determined to put this defeat behind them and focus on their upcoming fixtures.

Next up for Manchester United is a crucial Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle. With fixtures against Fulham and Copenhagen on the horizon, followed by a home game against Luton in mid-November, Ten Hag's squad will have ample opportunities to regain momentum and silence the critics.

While challenges persist, the board's faith in Erik ten Hag's ability to steer the team in the right direction remains unshaken. As the season progresses, United's supporters will be watching closely to see how the team responds to this adversity under Ten Hag's leadership.