Sir Jim Ratcliffe, poised to secure a minority stake in Manchester United, is set to collaborate with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson

In a significant development, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, poised to secure a minority stake in Manchester United, is set to collaborate with legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson for insights as he embarks on a comprehensive overhaul of the club, reported by GOAL. The anticipated changes encompass not only the playing staff but also a strategic restructuring that aims to restore United to their former glory.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Ratcliffe is expected to engage in discussions with Sir Alex Ferguson, the last United manager to secure a Premier League title. The move underscores Ratcliffe's commitment to seeking guidance from one of the most successful managers in the club's history. As part of the transformation, Dougie Freedman, a trusted associate of Ferguson, emerges as the leading candidate for the role of sporting director at Old Trafford. Additionally, Jean-Claude Blanc, already associated with INEOS at Nice, is likely to join as the new sporting director.

Sir Alex Ferguson's unparalleled success at Manchester United, marked by 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and multiple other honors, serves as a benchmark for the club's aspirations. Since his retirement, the club has experienced challenges in maintaining its historic dominance. In this endeavor to rejuvenate the club's fortunes, Ratcliffe's strategic approach involves considering several options for the sporting director role, including individuals like Lee Congerton, Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara, and Andrea Berta.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures, including a crucial Champions League clash with Galatasaray, will serve as a testing ground for the club's renewed focus under the potential influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision and the invaluable insights of Sir Alex Ferguson. The supporters eagerly await the unfolding chapters of this transformative journey, hoping for a resurgence reminiscent of the glory days.