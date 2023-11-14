David de Gea, the goalkeeper who bid farewell to Manchester United, is keeping the rumor of a sensational return alive

David de Gea, the legendary goalkeeper who bid farewell to Manchester United at the end of the last season after an illustrious 12-year stint, is keeping the rumor mill buzzing with the possibility of a sensational return, reported by GOAL. The Spanish shot-stopper, who boasts an impressive record of 545 appearances, four Player of the Year awards, a record number of clean sheets, and five major honors during his time at Old Trafford, has recently been spotted engaging in a game of Padel with another United star, Sergio Reguilon.

Although Manchester United secured Andre Onana from Inter for £48 million ($59m) as De Gea's successor, the Cameroon international has encountered a challenging start to his English football journey, marked by a series of errors. This has fueled speculations that De Gea might be brought back on a short-term basis to stabilize the goalkeeping situation at United.

De Gea's frequent visits to Manchester and his interactions with current players have added fuel to the rumors. After meeting with United captain Bruno Fernandes, the 33-year-old goalkeeper joined forces with Sergio Reguilon for a Padel session, further intensifying the chatter around a potential return.

While there's no official word from Old Trafford regarding the contemplation of a new contract for David de Gea, the absence of a club for the seasoned goalkeeper and Manchester United's struggles in both domestic and European competitions continue to keep the speculations alive. As fans and pundits eagerly await any developments, the prospect of De Gea's return to the Theatre of Dreams remains an intriguing narrative in the world of football discussions.