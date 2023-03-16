Napoli star forward Victor Osimhen refused to rule out a potential move to Manchester United. The Nigerian international has attracted interest from a number of top sides thanks to his exploits this season.

The Partenopei currently lead Serie A by 18 points with 12 games remaining as they look set for a first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona.

Additionally, they reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time and also became the first Italian side to win seven of their first eight games in a European season following a 3-0 second-leg win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Osimhen scored two goals in that game to take his total tally to 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions, including 19 league goals in 22.

Manchester United has emerged as a top suitor for Osimhen’s services in the summer and when asked about a potential move to England, the 24-year-old was pretty cryptic even though he also added he will be in talks with Napoli.

“I don’t know what the future holds. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss. I will also be in talks with Napoli,” Osimhen told Sport1 (via football insider Fabrizio Romano). “I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We’ll find a good solution together.”

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020, but it was only this season where he emerged as one of Europe’s best strikers with a price tag said to be €100 million. Given Manchester United’s needs up front, he would certainly fit the bill for Erik ten Hag’s side.