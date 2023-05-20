Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his transfer preference between PSG and Manchester United, with the Nigerian expressing a strong desire to move to the Premier League despite a recent trip to the French capital, reported by mirror.

Manchester United have been keen on securing the services of Osimhen this summer, as manager Erik ten Hag prioritizes the signing of a new central striker to strengthen the team’s attack. The 24-year-old Nigerian has garnered high regard from United’s transfer chiefs, placing him at the top of the club’s striking shortlist.

United scouts were in attendance during Napoli’s Champions League clash against Milan last month, where Osimhen found the back of the net. Although his performance wasn’t enough to propel Napoli further in Europe, Osimhen’s goals played a pivotal role in securing the Italian club’s first league title in 33 years.

According to a report from Naples-based Il Mattino, Manchester United is currently leading the race to secure Osimhen’s signature this summer. The club’s interest has intensified due to the monitoring of the Nigerian striker by Newcastle United and PSG.

While PSG’s interest in Osimhen is genuine, the player himself recently took an unrelated trip to Paris. However, Osimhen’s preference lies in playing in English football, with a desire to compete in the Premier League. In March, he expressed that it would be a dream come true to play in England, particularly as links with a move to Old Trafford intensified. Consequently, Manchester United has dispatched scouts to closely monitor Osimhen’s performances.

With growing speculation that Napoli may be willing to cash in on the player this summer, it remains to be seen if United can present an offer that the Italian club deems impossible to refuse. For now, Osimhen’s focus appears to be on securing a move to the Premier League and fulfilling his dream of playing in England’s top flight.