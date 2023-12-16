Discover the loan move of Donny van de Beek from Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt, signaling a fresh start for the midfielder.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek appears to be edging closer to an exit from Old Trafford, with reports indicating an imminent loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt. This potential move starkly contrasts the high expectations accompanying his £40 million arrival from Ajax in 2020.

Despite a promising track record at Ajax, where van de Beek netted 40 goals over three seasons, his transition to the Premier League could have been better. The Dutchman struggled to find his footing at Manchester United, registering two goals in 35 league appearances under three different managers.

Not even a loan spell at Everton offered the desired spark to ignite his career in England's top flight. According to Fabrizio Romano, as Frankfurt extends an opportunity for a revival, the 26-year-old midfielder has reportedly signaled his agreement with the Bundesliga side's proposal.

This potential move isn't merely a loan arrangement; it carries significant financial implications for Manchester United. Frankfurt has secured an option to make the deal permanent in 2024, including an agreed-upon fee of £13 million. If activated, this clause would result in a staggering £27 million loss for the Red Devils on van de Beek.

His struggles at Old Trafford saw him slip down the pecking order under various Manchester United managers, failing to establish himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and facing further challenges with Ralf Rangnick's arrival. Even the familiarity of working with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag didn't yield the anticipated results.

Van de Beek now eyes a fresh start in Germany, hoping to reignite his career at Frankfurt alongside seasoned talents like World Cup winner Mario Gotze and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. This potential move away from Manchester United represents a crucial opportunity for the Dutch midfielder to rediscover his form and make a meaningful impact after a disappointing spell in the Premier League.