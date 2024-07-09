Manchester United is set to undergo significant changes this summer, with several key players expected to leave the club. Reports indicate that Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho will headline an eight-player exodus as the Red Devils aim to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.

Key Players on the Move

The summer transfer window is heating up at Old Trafford, with many players linked to moves away from Manchester United. Mason Greenwood, who recently held talks with the club's management, has been informed that he will be put up for sale. The young forward is already in discussions with several clubs, with Marseille in France emerging as a potential destination.

Jadon Sancho is another big name on the market. Juventus is reportedly leading the chase for the talented winger, who is valued at £40 million ($51.23 million). Sancho's departure could provide United with much-needed funds to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Donny van de Beek is also close to leaving Old Trafford. The Dutch midfielder is finalizing a move to Girona, with United set to accept a fee of £450,000. This is a significant reduction from the £35 million they paid Ajax for his services four years ago. However, the deal includes potential add-ons of up to £16 million ($20.49 million) and a sell-on clause.

United are also looking to offload Casemiro, who earns £375,000 per week. A Saudi Arabian club has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature, which would help Manchester United reduce their wage bill significantly.

Victor Lindelof has attracted interest from Fenerbahce, while Galatasaray and West Ham are keeping an eye on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Scott McTominay is a target for Fulham and Everton. Despite rejecting a £30 million ($38.42 million) offer from West Ham last summer, United might now consider selling the Scotland international as he seeks more regular playing time. Selling McTominay would result in a 100% profit, crucial for United's compliance with profit and sustainability regulations.

Manchester United’s summer clear-out is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad and make it more competitive. The funds generated from these sales are expected to be reinvested into acquiring new players who can contribute immediately to the team's success.

Manchester United's Transfer Plans

With a modest transfer budget of £50 million ($64.03 million), Manchester United hopes to augment their funds through player sales. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are overseeing a major overhaul of the squad. The club aims to bring in two central defenders, with Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite identified as potential targets. Bologna's striker Joshua Zirkzee and Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder Manuel Ugarte are also on the club’s wishlist.

United's pre-season preparations are already in full swing. They are set to play their first friendly match against Rosenborg in Norway on July 15, followed by a game against Rangers in Edinburgh. The Red Devils will then travel to the USA for matches against Arsenal, Real Betis, and Liverpool. Upon returning to England, they will face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on August 10.

The pre-season tour will provide valuable opportunities for the team to gel and for new signings to integrate into the squad. It will also be a chance for the coaching staff to assess the players and finalize their strategies for the upcoming season.

