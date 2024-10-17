ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester United looks to rebound from some rough outings as they host Brentford. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Manchester United-Brentford prediction and pick.

It has been a struggle for Manchester United in Premier League play as of late. In their last three games in the Premier League, They have two draws and a loss in the last three games. In the last three games in Premier League play, Manchester United has failed to score in all three of them. Still, they do have two clean sheets, including last time out with Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Brentford is 3-1-3 on the year, sitting three spots in front of Manchester United on the table. They are coming off a win in their last Premier League game, beating Wolverhampton 5-3. Still, they have struggled on the road this year, losing all three goals games on the season.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester United-Brentford Odds

Manchester United: -145

Brentford: +360

Draw: +320

Over 3.5 goals: +126

Under 3.5 goals: -154

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Brentford

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United is scoring just .71 goals in Premier League play so far this year in seven games. That is just five goals over seven games in league play. Still, this team can score. In their other three non-domestic league games, they have scored 11 goals with seven of them coming in an EFL game with Barnsley. They have struggled early in games, scoring just two goals in the first half all year, both of them coming in the same game.

Alejandro Garnacho has led the way this year. He has a goal and an assist so far this year in seven games and four starts. Still, he has an expected goal total of 2.4 goals and has scored just once 14 shots with four on target. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking for more production from Bruno Fernandes. He has yet to score in Premier League play, taking 18 shots with three on target. Marcus Rashford has scored this year, finding the back of the net on one of his five shots on target and six overall shots this year.

Manchester United has been solid defensively this year. They have allowed eight goals in seven fixtures on the year. They have struggled with giving up goals at home this year. While they did have a clean sheet against Fulham, Manchester United allowed three goals each to Liverpool and Tottenham. Andre Onama will be in goal in this one. He has 18 saves on 27 shots on target this year, allowing eight goals on an expected 11.1 goals against this year.

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has been scoring well this year. They have scored 13 goals this year in seven Premier League matches this year. They are coming off a five-goal game against Wolverhampton. They have also started strong this year. In their seven games so far this year, they have scored nine goals in the first half, scoring 1.29 goals per first half this year. Further, they have scored in six of their seven first halves.

Bryan Mbeumo has been great this year. He has scored six times already this year on an expected total of just 2.8 goals. He does not have an assist, on an expected 1.7 assists this year. Still, the shot accuracy has been amazing. He has taken 15 shots, with eight on target and six goals. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa has been solid this year as well. He has three goals and an assist this year. That gives him four points on an expected 2.8 points this year.

Brentford has not been as solid on defense this year. They have allowed 13 goals in seven fixtures this year. Mark Flekken has stopped 33 of 45 shots on target. Still, he has allowed 13 goals on an expected 11.1 goals against this year.

Final Manchester United-Brentford Prediction & Pick

Manchester United has struggled to balance between league play and Europa League play this year. In the two matches that are the weekend before a Europa League game, Manchester United has a loss and a draw, falling to score in both of them. Manchester United will play Fenerbahce on Thursday in Europa League play. Further, Manchester United has struggled early in games, scoring just two goals in seven fixtures in the first half. Meanwhile, Brentford is scoring 1.29 goals per first half this year. Manchester United has been solid on defense though, and have not seen a Premier League game go over 3.5 goals this season, making the best play in this one on the total. The odds in this Manchester United-Brentford fixture favor the under, and that is the play in this one.

Final Manchester United-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 Goals (-154)