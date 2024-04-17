Manchester United are facing a summer of reckoning. A season far below expectations has left them languishing in mid-table and potentially facing another year outside the Champions League. With a rebuild desperately needed, what areas should the club prioritize in the upcoming transfer window?
Central Defender: Shoring Up a Leaky Manchester United Backline
United's defensive woes have been a constant theme this season. Injuries have certainly played a part, but the lack of a reliable partnership at the heart of the defense has been glaring. With question marks hanging over the long-term futures of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane, a young, fast defender with a good injury record is a must.
Two names have emerged as potential targets: Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta and Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton. Scalvini, a 20-year-old already making waves in Serie A, offers versatility as he can also play midfield. His composure on the ball and ability to step out of defense would be a welcome addition to United's backline. Branthwaite, meanwhile, brings Premier League experience at just 21 and impressed on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season. Strong in the air and composed on the ball, he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender.
Beyond the two mentioned players, Manchester United should also consider defenders who can play on the left side of a central defensive pairing. While offering leadership qualities, Harry Maguire has struggled with pace throughout the season. While comfortable on the left, Lisandro Martinez is more suited to playing in a back three. Identifying a left-footed center-back who is comfortable playing out from the back would be a major coup for the club.
Defensive Midfield: Bringing Order and Protection
Another major issue for United has been the need for a proper shield for the defense. While Casemiro's struggles have been well-documented this season, the club needs a long-term solution in the defensive midfield role. This position requires a player with tactical intelligence who can break up play, win tackles, and dictate the game's tempo.
Two options have been linked with United: Benfica's rising star, João Neves, and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes. Neves, a 19-year-old already a regular for Benfica, would be a long-term investment. Composed on the ball and with an eye for a pass, he possesses the leadership qualities to anchor the midfield. Guimaraes, on the other hand, represents a more established option with proven Premier League experience. Tenacious in tackling and boasting an impressive passing range, he has been a key figure in Newcastle's rise. However, separating him from a potentially Champions League-bound Newcastle could be challenging.
The ideal scenario would be to find a replacement for Casemiro through a transfer or a resurgence in his form. Regardless, a strong defensive midfielder is crucial to provide balance and protection for the backline. This signing would allow United's more progressive midfielders, like Fred and Donny van de Beek, to flourish.
Backup Striker: Adding Depth and Experience Up Front
Manchester United's attacking options are currently threadbare. With Anthony Martial seemingly out of favor and question marks surrounding the futures of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, the club desperately needs a reliable backup striker to complement the young talents of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.
Two names have been floated: Ivan Toney and Evan Ferguson. Toney, a target for other Premier League clubs in the past, could be a viable option if United can free up space in their squad through sales. A prolific scorer in the Championship, he has the physical attributes and clinical finishing ability to succeed in the Premier League. Ferguson, on the other hand, represents an exciting young prospect with potential. Having broken into the Brighton first team this season, he has already showcased his ability to score goals at the highest level. However, his recent contract extension with Brighton suggests he wouldn't come cheap.
Another potential target could be someone like Tammy Abraham of AS Roma. The English striker has thrived in Serie A, combining pace and power with a good eye for goal. While Abraham may not be the long-term solution, his experience and goalscoring prowess could be invaluable for United in the short term.
United need a striker who can offer experience and goals off the bench, someone who can alleviate the pressure on Hojlund and provide a different attacking dimension when needed. This signing would bolster the squad's depth and push Rashford and Sancho's likes to perform at a higher level.
The Road Ahead for Manchester United: Balancing Needs with Financial Fair Play
Manchester United's summer transfer window will be a delicate balancing act. The club needs significant investment across multiple positions, but Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions will make it difficult to get the deals done. So what does the future hold for the club?