Manchester United‘s eagerly awaited debut for Rasmus Hojlund might finally be on the horizon, as the Danish striker inches closer to his first appearance for the club, reported by goal.com. United secured Hojlund's services from Atalanta in a notable £72 million ($92 million) transfer, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contributions on the field.

Following a back injury that he sustained during his pre-season training with Atalanta, Hojlund's debut has been delayed. However, according to the Daily Mail, the striker is expected to make his first appearance for Manchester United in the upcoming weekend clash against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. This comes after United's recent 2-0 loss to Tottenham, making a return to winning ways a top priority.

Hojlund's back injury had raised concerns, as an MRI scan during his medical examination at United revealed a stress response hotspot in his back. This issue could potentially lead to further stress fractures if not managed properly. The club's medical team has been diligently working to ensure Hojlund's full recovery and to get him ready for his debut.

With United's attack showing some weaknesses, the anticipation for Hojlund's inclusion in the matchday squad has grown. The 20-year-old striker's potential presence could offer a fresh dynamic to the team's forward line, especially if they find themselves needing a goal against Nottingham Forest. Although Hojlund didn't participate in a recent friendly match against Burnley, optimism surrounds his fitness level and readiness to step onto the pitch against Forest.

United fans, as well as football enthusiasts in general, will be keenly watching Rasmus Hojlund's debut to see how he adapts to the Premier League and how he can contribute to his new team's success.