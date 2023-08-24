Manchester United‘s young defender, Alvaro Fernandez, is attracting interest from fellow Premier League club Burnley as well as La Liga side Granada, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old player spent the previous season on loan at Preston North End in the Championship, where he made a significant impact on the pitch.

Despite his loan spell at Preston, Fernandez has been included in Manchester United's pre-season preparations. The player's versatility and performance have caught the attention of various clubs, leading to interest from both domestic and international sides.

Although there were previous reports linking Fernandez with a return to Spain this summer, it seems that Burnley and Granada are now the frontrunners in the pursuit of the young talent. Fernandez's potential move to Burnley could provide him with the opportunity to experience top-tier Premier League football and further develop his skills on a bigger stage.

Manchester United's management, led by coach Ten Hag, is reportedly considering their options for Fernandez. While they value his talent and growth potential, they are also open to the idea of a loan move that could provide the young defender with more consistent playing time in a competitive environment.

As the summer transfer window nears its end, the negotiations and discussions surrounding Fernandez's future are likely to intensify. Both Manchester United and the interested clubs will need to weigh the benefits of keeping him within the squad for depth versus sending him on loan for valuable experience.

It remains to be seen where Alvaro Fernandez's next destination will be, but his potential move to Burnley could mark an important step in his career as he looks to make a lasting impact in professional football.