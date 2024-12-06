ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saint Peter's looks to continue their winning streak as they face Manhattan. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Manhattan-Saint Peter's prediction and pick.

Manhattan comes into the game sitting at 3-4 on the year. They opened up with a loss against Maryland, before winning three of the next four games. The only loss was a three-point loss to Farleigh Dickinson. Still, they have lost two straight. First, it was a nine-point loss to Virginia, and then a four-point loss to Le Moyne. Meanwhile, Saint Peter's is 4-3 on the year. They opened up with three straight losses, including losses to Seton Hall and Rutgers. Since then, they have won four straight games. The last two have been close, winning over Fairleigh Dickinson by two, and Duquesne by three.

Manhattan and Saint Peter's have faced 51 previous times, with the Jaspers leading the series 28-23. Still, they have lost nine of the last ten to Saint Peter's. They faced in March of 2024, with Saint Peter's winning the game 89-57.

Manhattan: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Saint Peter's: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Manhattan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Manhattan is 313th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 259th in offensive efficiency this year while sitting 334th in defensive efficiency this year. Manhattan has struggled this year. They do get a lot of shots off though, sitting 67th in the nation in field goal attempts this year, while also sitting 112th in both three-point attempts and three-pointers made this season. Further, they have been solid on the offensive glass. They are 52nd in the nation in offensive rebounds per game this year.

Will Sydnor leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 14.6 points per game this year, while also having 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Sydnor also has one assist and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Fraser Roxburgh. He is scoring 7.3 points per game this year while adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the backcourt, Shaquil Bender leads the way. He is scoring 13.7 points per game this year, while he adds 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Devin Dinkins is scoring 11.3 points per game this year, while adding 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year. Jaden Winston leads the team in assists this year, with 4.3 assists per game. Winston is scoring 9.9 points per game this year while adding 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Finally, Wesley Robinson adds 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Saint Peter's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Peter's is 202nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 244th in offensive efficiency this year while sitting 179th in defensive efficiency this year. Saint Peter's has been solid on defense this year. They are 89th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 53rd in opponent assists per game this year. Further, they limit opponent shots very well. They are 23rd in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game while sitting 25th in opponent field goals made per game this year. They are also 15th in both opponent three-point attempts and three-pointers made per game.

Marcus Randolph leads the way for Saint Peter's this year. He has 14.9 points per game to lead the team this year. Randolph also has 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists this year. He is joined by Armoni Zeigler in the backcourt. He is scoring 12.1 points per game while having five rebounds, two assists, and leading the team with 2.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Bryce Eaton leads the team in assists this year. Eaton has ten points per game this year, while 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Mouhamed Sow has returned to the lineup after missing three games. He is scoring ten points per game this year while having 6.8 rebounds per game. He also has 1.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Stephon Roberts leads the way in rebounding. He has nine rebounds per game this year. He is scoring 6.4 points per game, while also adding 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this year.

Final Manhattan-Saint Peter's Prediction & Pick

Manhattan has covered in just three of seven games this year. Further, they have lost twice outright as a favorite this year. Meanwhile, St. Peter's is 5-1 against the spread this year. The only game they did not cover was Fairleigh Dickinson when they won by two as a 7.5-point favorite. The Manhattan offense struggled to score heavily and the strength of Saint Peter's is their defense. Take Saint Peter's in this one.

Final Manhattan-Saint Peter's Prediction & Pick: Saint Peter's -8.5 (-120)