The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided the embarrassment of a sweep against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, and they received a pair of encouraging injury updates on goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forward Matthew Knies ahead of another elimination game at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Both Samsonov and Knies were spotted at the morning skate ahead of Game 5, according to TSN’s Mark Masters. Although it’s unlikely either will play, there’s certainly a possibility that either one or both could suit up for Game 6 back in Florida if the Leafs can find a victory in front of the home crowd.

Matthew Knies back on the ice for the first time since sustaining a concussion in Game 2 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/JKjdLjKF4B — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2023

Ilya Samsonov on the ice for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/YgeERneWkI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2023

Knies took a hard hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 2, and didn’t return after the first intermission. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and has not played in the series since. The 20-year-old rookie has carved out a consistent role early in the playoffs after playing only three games in the regular season, scooping four points in six postseason contests.

Ilya Samsonov left Game 3’s loss to Florida after a collision with his own defenseman Luke Schenn. Schenn slid into the net after getting called for a tripping penalty, crashing into the Russian goaltender and forcing Joseph Woll into the game.

Although Samsonov has already been ruled out for Game 5, Woll has proven to be more than capable, playing excellently in Game 4 as the Leafs held on for a tight, 2-1 victory over the Panthers. There has been no word on Knies, but it’s expected that he won’t be available to play on Friday night either.

If Toronto can ride the energy of the home crowd and find a way to send the series back to FLA Live Arena for Game 6 on Sunday, there’s a very good chance that both Matthew Knies and Ilya Samsonov will be able to suit up as the Leafs look to be the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.