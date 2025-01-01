ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Eastern Conference battle as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 23-13-2, which places them in a tie atop the Atlantic Division. Still, they have won just two of their last five games overall. Meanwhile, the Islanders are 14-17-7 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. they have also won just two of their last five. These two teams faced each other in their last game. David Kampf opened the scoring in the first period with his second goal of the year. Still, the Islanders would tie the game in the second period. Just 16 seconds later though, the Maple Leafs would take back the lead. They would add an empty net goal from John Tavares and took a 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Islanders Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -120

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu+/Disney+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

There is the possibility that Auston Matthews returns for the Maple Leafs in this game, bringing back his 11 goals and 12 assists on the year. If he is out, the top line will be led by John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Mitch Marner leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 38 assists this year. Marner also has five goals and 15 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Tavares is third on the team in points this year, scoring 19 goals and 19 assists this year. He has six goals and two assists on the power play. Max Pacioretty rounds out the line, with his five goals and seven assists this year.

It is William Nylanders who leads the team in goals this year. He has 23 goals and 20 assists on the year with seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. Matthew Kines joins Nylander on the second line. He has 11 goals and eight assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 11-6-0 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Woll is top ten in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. He was solid last time out, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a win over the Islanders.

The Maple Leafs are projected to face Ilya Sorokin in net for the Islanders. He is 111-12-4 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He was solid in his last game, stopping 22 of 24 shots, but he had allowed three or more goals in each of the four starts prior to that.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anders Lee currently leads the team in goals and points this year, playing on the top line. He has scored 16 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 30 total points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. Lee is joined on the line by Mathew Barzal, who has played in just 17 games this year. He has three goals and four assists in those games. Jean-Gabriel Pageau rounds out the line with his nine goals and ten assists this year.

Meanwhile, Kyle Palmieri leads the second line this year. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 14 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Brock Nelson, who could be on the move. Nelson comes into the game with ten goals and 11 assists this year. Finally, Bo Horvat is second on the team in points, coming in on the third line. He has 10 goals and 17 assists this year.

Final Maple Leafs-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in terms of odds in the NHL game. They are scoring 3.11 goals per game this year and could get a boost if Auston Matthews returns in this one. Meanwhile, they have been solid on defense, sitting eighth in the NHL allowing just 2.79 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders are scoring just 2.63 goals per game, and are the worst in the NHL on the power play and the penalty kill this year. Further, they are 22nd in the NHL allowing 3.18 goals per game. With the Maple Leafs having the better goaltender and scoring better as of late, take them to get the win in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-120)