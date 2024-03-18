As the confetti settles following Selection Sunday, the unveiling of the 68 teams destined for the women's NCAA tournament bracket has left others disappointed. This year, the snubs of teams such as Miami, Washington, Penn State and St. John's women's basketball programs from the women's NCAA tournament has stirred the pot of debate. These teams, each with its unique narrative of achievement this season, find themselves on the outside looking in, underscoring the perennial problem of the selection process and the thin line between celebration and heartbreak in college basketball.
Miami women’s basketball is a snub that raises questions
Miami's women's basketball team's exclusion is particularly baffling. Just a year removed from an electrifying Elite Eight run, the Hurricanes seemed poised to make another splash in March Madness.
With an overall record of 19-12, mirroring their campaign from the previous season, and boasting impressive victories over tournament-bound teams like UNC, Duke, NC State and SWAC champion Jackson State, Miami's resume was impressive. Moreover, their NET rating (51) surpassed that of Vanderbilt (56) and Columbia (57), both of whom received at-large bids, as reported by Mitchell Northam of For The Win.
The Hurricanes' best win this season came against No. 3-seeded NC State, 73-59, highlighting their ability to secure wins against tournament-bound teams. However, their worst loss was against Virginia Tech, 52-76, a game that highlighted the challenges Miami faced against top-tier competition.
Washington women’s basketball left on the edges
The Washington Huskies also faced a disappointing snub, having narrowly missed the NCAA tournament cut. Finishing the season with a 16-14 record and a commendable performance in the Pac-12 tournament, the Huskies' NET ranking (42) highlighted a season of solid performances. Yet it wasn’t enough to edge them into the tournament field, leading to their WBIT No. 2 seed, as reported by Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.
The Huskies' 58-50 loss in the Pac-12 tournament also crucially denied them an NCAA berth, giving the Wildcats a chance to dance.
Year of growth overlooked for Penn State women’s basketball
Penn State’s Lady Lions, under coach Carolyn Kieger, have shown respectable progress this season, finishing with a 19-12 record and marking the program's first winning season in Kieger’s tenure.
Despite boasting Big Ten All-Second Team selections, a 27 NET ranking and impressive individual performances from guard Ashley Owusu, fifth-year guard Makenna Marisa and Leilani Kapinus, the Lady Lions were overlooked for an NCAA tournament selection (per
St. John’s achievements unrewarded
St. John’s Red Storm, led by unanimous All-Big East First Team selection Unique Drake, concluded their season with a solid 17-14 record. Drake’s scoring average of 17.7 points per game and the team's third-place finish in the Big East were notable achievements.
The team finished with a NET ranking of 84, notching a notable 56-50 win against Marquette. However, their efforts were not enough to secure an NCAA bid, relegating them to the inaugural WBIT.
Dancing in the WBIT
While Miami, Washington, Penn State and St. Johns won't be dancing in the Big Dance this year, they'll still make postseason runs in the inaugural WBIT.
The WBIT, or Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament, was announced by the NCAA in 2023, with the inaugural 32-team postseason tournament this year. The WBIT seeks to offer equal postseason opportunities for women's college basketball, similar to the opportunities men's teams have, per the NCAA.
The story of Selection Sunday 2024 focuses as much on the teams that didn't make the cut as on those that did. The journeys of Miami, Washington, Penn State, and St. John's highlight the core aspects of competition and achievement, alongside the less-recognized narratives that merit attention during March Madness. The absence of these teams as the women's NCAA tournament advances will be noted not only by their players and fans but also by the broader sports community.