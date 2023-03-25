Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Several college hoops fans expected Brandon Miller and Alabama basketball to go the distance and even win the NCAA Tournament title. And so when San Diego State Basketball upset the no. 1 overall seed in true March Madness fashion, it sent the whole sports world into frenzy.

Of course the whole Twitterverse was flooded with comments praising the Aztecs for the incredible victory. While they are not heavy underdogs being a no. 5 seed, what they accomplished is definitely noteworthy to say the least.

However, fans also couldn’t help but roast both Miller and Alabama for the massive embarrassment as well. The Crimson Tide didn’t do themselves any favor with their lack of action on Miller’s involvement to a fatal campus shooting, and critics made sure to let them know how much they are hated for that.

“Alabama was just in the wrong place at the wrong time tonight,” Clay Travis of Outkick wrote, referencing the comments made by Alabama coach Nate Oats regarding Miller’s involvement in the murder of Jamea Harris. Miller was said to have brought the gun that Darius Miles used in the shooting of Harris.

“Alabama just embarrassed the entire conference,” Josh Teeter of RedCup News added.

Here are more savage reactions on Alabama’s brutal loss to San Diego State:

Send Brandon Miller a text https://t.co/1GCGF8A32H — ً (@ClasslessVol) March 25, 2023

Karma just smacked Alabama right in the face. Massive W for America tonight. pic.twitter.com/6s0hXAJm9k — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) March 25, 2023

Kawhi seeing San Diego State beat No. 1 Alabama 😄 pic.twitter.com/3X5t98gWQP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2023

Brandon Miller 3/18 in the biggest game of his career pic.twitter.com/L98YonXtoh — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) March 25, 2023

It was definitely a day to forget for Alabama, though San Diego fans will probably remember it for a long time. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they cannot do anything but accept the criticisms coming their way.