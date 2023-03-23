As Sweet 16 action gets underway in the NCAA Tournament, Alabama is the favorite to come away with the championship, according to betting odds set by FanDuel.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide is a plus-330 favorite to come away with the championship at NRG Stadium in Las Vegas, the site of this year’s Final Four.

The betting site has Houston as a close second choice at plus-410. After those two, there is a significant gap to third choice Connecticut at plus-810 and fourth choice UCLA at plus-850. Creighton and Gonzaga follow at plus-950 and plus-1000, respectively.

Alabama will face 5th-seeded San Diego State in its Sweet 16 Friday in Louisville. If head coach Nate Oats and his players are successful in their South Region meeting with the Aztecs, they will face the winner of the game between 15th-seeded Princeton and Creighton in the Elite Eight Sunday.

The Cougars are the top seed in the Midwest Region, and their will face the 5th-seeded Miami Hurricanes Friday night in Kansas City. If Houston can survive against Miami, the Cougars will get an opportunity to advance to the Final Four by beating the winner of the game between 2nd-seeded Texas and 3rd-seeded Xavier. That Elite Eight matchup is schedule for Sunday.

Alabama is a 6 1/2-point favorite to get past San Diego State, but Oats believes his team will need a superior effort since he described the Aztecs defense as “elite.”

The Crimson Tide is led by point guard Jahvon Quinerly and All-American Brandon Miller. Alabama is making its 9th appearance in he Sweet 16.