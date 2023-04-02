The stage was set for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the college basketball national championship after they beat the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks Friday night. However, nobody told LSU and Alexis Morris as the Lady Tigers came through with a 102-85 victory in the national championship game.

Morris scored 20 points and went 8 for 13 from the field in the victory. After the victory, she acknowledged Iowa’s superstar, but she asked Clark to give LSU some recognition as well.

“Caitlin, you’re a great player, but you have to give some respect to LSU.”

Morris got plenty of help from her teammates, and one of the most shocking performances came from Jasmine Porter. She scored 21 points off the bench in the first half, going 7 for 7 from the field, and that included a shocking 5 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Largely because of Porter’s performance, LSU was able to build a 17-point halftime lead. Iowa came storming back in the second half and put together a 15-2 run to get back in the game. However, the Hawkeyes faced significant foul trouble in the final 20 minutes and that limited their ability to come all the way back.

Clark scored 30 points in the loss and made 8 three-pointers in the game and handed out 8 assists. She set a tournament record with 191 points, 37 three-pointers and 60 assists.

Despite that performance Alexis Morris and head coach Kim Mulkey were celebrating at the end of the game. The national championship is the 4th of Mulkey’s career, and it allowed her to join Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit with that number of titles. Mulkey is the only coach to win the national championship at 2 different programs.