After heart-breaking losses, it’s understandable that some athletes might not want to be in the public spotlight right away. With March Madness now in full swing, there’s bound to be several upsetting moments captured on film. In perhaps the biggest storyline of the first round so far, the No. 2 seeded Arizona Wildcats saw their NCAA Tournament hopes crushed on the first day in an upset loss to the No. 15 seeded Princeton Wildcats. While Arizona basketball junior guard Pelle Larsson was walking off the court following the loss, he used his hand to block a camera from filming him.

The first round March Madness loss was no doubt a crushing defeat for Arizona basketball. The team was riding high after a Pac-12 Tournament win over UCLA last weekend. President Joe Biden had them winning the entire NCAA Tournament. Instead they were ousted on the first day and it’s not too surprising that Pelle Larsson did not want to have a brutal moment caught on film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Larsson will most likely return to Arizona next season for his senior year. His production this season was a big reason why the Wildcats were expected to be a team that made a deep tournament run. Larsson played in 34 games this season for Arizona including 18 starts. He averaged 10.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists with shooting splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Under Tommy Lloyd the Wildcats have had strong regular seasons and the program is trending upward.