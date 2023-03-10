Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller has been entangled in a disturbing legal situation during the latter half of the season. How Alabama has handled Miller and his legal issues just doesn’t sit right with NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Miller’s former teammate Darius Miles was charged in a shooting that killed a 23-year-old mother. Miller is accused of bringing Miles the gun. However, Miller was never charged for any crime. He has continued to play for the Crimson Tide and has been a crucial piece of Alabama’s success. While Miller was never charged criminally, Barkley still thinks some form of discipline should’ve been in order, via AL.com.

“He should have been given a time out to learn decisions have consequences,” Barkley said. “He’s lucky Alabama is behind the times. In forty-nine other states, he probably would have been charged with a crime.”

Paula Whitley, who is the Assistant District Attorney of Tuscaloosa County, “there was nothing,” they could charge Miller with. Alabama’s Athletic Director Greg Byrne said that Miller would remain an, “active member,” of the team. To this point, the Crimson Tide have followed through as Miller is still playing major minutes. To Barkley, that is a mistake.

Brandon Miller has had an impressive season for Alabama. He was named both the SEC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.6 points and eight rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from behind the arc. Alabama entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Crimson Tide let the legal process play out and didn’t punish Miller despite his alleged involvement. Charles Barkley thinks that was the wrong decision and that Alabama should’ve done more.