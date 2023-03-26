The San Diego State Aztecs made their first Final Four in program history on Sunday thanks to a thrilling 57-56 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The game came down to the wire and ended with plenty of controversy, bringing back some memories of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the game tied at 56-56 and the clock winding down, Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard was called for a foul as San Diego State’s Darrion Trammell attempted a potential game-winning shot:

Trammell missed the first free throw but made the second, giving San Diego State a one-point lead. Creighton needed a miracle and didn’t get one, with a home-run pass getting deflected out of bounds. The officials did go to the monitor to review if the Bluejays would get one last chance with ticks left on the clock, but the game was determined over after they took quite a long time to look at the monitor.

The foul call was rather controversial, with several on Twitter immediately thinking of the controversial James Bradberry penalty that helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles:

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

While it was a pretty soft foul call, just like Bradberry’s (though he admitted he should have been called for a foul), a foul is a foul. It’s unfortunate to decide big moments like this, but it’s hard to argue that this was the wrong call to make when looking closer at the replay.

San Diego State will now get to face Florida Atlantic in a shocking Final Four matchup. It has been quite the ride for both of these upstarts, and it’s a shame that one of them will have to lose next weekend. For now, both of these programs will bask in the glory of their deep NCAA Tournament runs.